Human Rights Observatory

How Imran Khan's populism has divided Pakistan and put it on a knife's edge

By Zahid Shahab Ahmed, Senior Research Fellow, Deakin University
The arrest this week of former Pakistan prime minister and cricket legend Imran Khan has triggered nationwide protests targeting military and other institutions, some of which have turned violent.

Pakistan’s political crisis has worsened significantly since Khan lost a no-confidence motion in parliament and was ousted from power last April. Since then, Khan’s populist rhetoric has stoked divisions in society, leading to extreme polarisation and the violent reactions we’ve seen this week.

Khan takes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
