Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Evidence Refutes Official Account of Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © AP (São Paulo) – Peru’s security forces used disproportionate and indiscriminate force in the city of Juliaca on January 9, 2023, the single deadliest day of repression of recent protests, Human Rights Watch said in a multimedia report released today. Eighteen protesters and bystanders were killed. The report, “They, the Policemen, Killed My Brother,” reconstructs the events of that day, refuting official accounts provided to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and in public statements. “They, the Policemen, Killed My Brother” Some…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lao political, environmental activist survives gun attack
~ Amid a STEM crisis, here's what the 2023 budget promises for Australian science and innovation
~ Budget's energy bill relief and home retrofit funding is a good start, but dwarfed by the scale of the task
~ If the budget ditched the Stage 3 tax cuts, Australia could save every threatened species – and lots more
~ How Imran Khan's populism has divided Pakistan and put it on a knife's edge
~ Turkey’s Control of the Internet Threatens Election
~ Green hydrogen funding is a step forward – but a step doesn't win the race
~ Increased mental health awareness is one thing – but New Zealanders need greater mental health literacy too
~ You might think Trump being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation would derail his re-election campaign. But it's not that simple
~ The aged-care budget delivers for workers but meeting our future needs will require bold funding reforms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter