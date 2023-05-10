Tolerance.ca
You might think Trump being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation would derail his re-election campaign. But it's not that simple

By Emma Shortis, Lecturer, RMIT University
The day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States in 2017, women took to the streets in protest. In varying states of fury and disbelief, millions of women and their supporters participated in the first Women’s March. The seas of pink hats in streets across America, and the world, attempted to reclaim power and agency from a man who, the day before, had become one of the most powerful men in the world – and who had bragged, openly and unashamedly, about assaulting women.

To date, 26…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
