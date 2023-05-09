Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Michael Chong affair reveals the federal government's national security incompetence

By Eugene Lang, Assistant Professor (Continuing Adjunct), School of Policy Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
A robust national security environment results in serious protocols and relationships for dealing with something as sensitive as the Michael Chong affair. It doesn’t currently exist in Ottawa.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
