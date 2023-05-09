Tolerance.ca
Global: Amnesty International calls for universal social protection, as overlapping crises leave hundreds of millions facing disaster

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International is today calling for social security to be made available to everyone worldwide after a series of crises exposed huge gaps in state support and protection systems, leaving hundreds of millions facing hunger or trapped in a cycle of poverty and deprivation. In a briefing issued today, Rising Prices, Growing Protests: The Case […] The post Global: Amnesty International calls for universal social protection, as overlapping crises leave hundreds of millions facing disaster appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
