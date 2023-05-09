Climate: modelling micro-algae to better understand the workings of the ocean
By Domitille Louchard, Assistant researcher, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Mar Benavides, Research scientist, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
The ocean absorbs a quarter of the CO₂ emitted by humans, thanks in particular to phytoplankton, including diazotrophs. Knowing how to model them is crucial to understanding the ocean’s role in climate.
