No, music doesn't cause crime – not even 'drill rap'
By Murray Lee, Professor of Criminology, University of Sydney
Jioji Ravulo, Professor & Chair of Social Work and Policy Studies, University of Sydney
Toby Martin, Music historian, University of Sydney
The Royal Easter Show and the NSW Police recently announced a ban on “rapper music” following the murder of Pacific young person, Uati “Pele” Faletolu last year.
The Royal Easter Show’s general manager Murray Wilton said:
If you look at the psychology of music … there is scientific fact the type of music that is played actually predicts somebody’s behaviour… There will be no music played [at the show] that is…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 9, 2023