Human Rights Observatory

'He is always there to listen': friendships between young men are more than just beers and banter

By Damien Ridge, Professor of Health Studies, University of Westminster
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
Male friendships are often presented in the media and popular culture as relatively superficial, competitive and lacking in emotional depth.

With this in mind, it’s not entirely surprising that some people seem to think men have a problem with friendships. While women may be especially quick to draw this conclusion,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
