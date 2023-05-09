Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Authorities add human rights lawyers to trumped-up conspiracy case

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Tunisian authorities’ decision to broaden a criminal investigation based on unfounded accusations of “conspiracy” by adding four dissidents to the list of accused is a deeply worrying sign of growing repression, Amnesty International said today. The newly accused include prominent human rights lawyer Ayachi Hammami, feminist lawyer Bochra Belhaj Hamida and two opposition political […] The post Tunisia: Authorities add human rights lawyers to trumped-up conspiracy case appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cleopatra's skin colour didn't matter in ancient Egypt – her strategic role in world history did
~ How China makes economic plans: key moments explained
~ French universalism sidelines ethnic minorities – why that must change
~ Three scenarios for the next phase of the Ukraine war and what each means for China
~ How to win Eurovision: the secret code of the contest’s winning lyrics
~ 'He is always there to listen': friendships between young men are more than just beers and banter
~ Succession: why it can be hard grieving someone you had a complicated relationship with
~ I've worked in precarious jobs for more than 10 years – here's what unions should do to support migrant workers
~ Sudan displacement doubles in one week, says IOM
~ Nigerian Court to Hear Challenges Against Presidential Election Result
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter