Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian Court to Hear Challenges Against Presidential Election Result

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a polling station before casting his ballot in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria, February 25, 2023. © 2023 James Oatway/Reuters Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, which constitutes the Presidential Elections Tribunal, yesterday began proceedings to hear the challenges brought against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of February’s presidential elections. The elections were marred with irregularities, including violence at the polls and logistical and procedural shortcomings,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
