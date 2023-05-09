Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Building the homo militaris: Russia’s long game of militarized patriotism

By Russia Post
Share this article
The Kremlin’s promotion of militaristic patriotism has had a strong effect on Russian society. But the Soviet legacy of cynicism and “double-think” is actually working to mitigate it.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Press freedom also means media in indigenous languages: The case of France's Occitan
~ Many people are tired of grappling with long COVID – here are some evidence-based ways to counter it
~ What is hydrogen, and can it really become a climate solution?
~ The unbearable allure of cringe
~ Putin may not outrun the warrant for his arrest – history shows that several leaders on the run eventually face charges in court
~ People of color get so used to discrimination in stores they don't always notice bad customer service
~ Memories may be stored in the membranes of your neurons
~ I unintentionally created a biased AI algorithm 25 years ago – tech companies are still making the same mistake
~ Russia’s appeal to 'warrior masculinity' is unlikely to encourage men to enlist in the army
~ Air pollution is a hidden pandemic in Africa - tips on how to reduce your exposure and help combat it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter