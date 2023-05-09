The unbearable allure of cringe
By Carly Drake, Assistant Professor of Marketing, North Central College
Anuja Anil Pradhan, Assistant Professor of Consumption, Culture and Commerce, University of Southern Denmark
Why can’t you stop watching TV shows, movies or viral videos that make you cringe?
Cringe is the feeling you get when your boss cracks a joke in a meeting and no one laughs. It’s when your kid shoots a soccer ball and it misses the net by … a lot. It’s when you watch Kendall Roy from “Succession” awkwardly rap on stage at a celebration honoring his dad’s 50 years at the helm of the family company.
This secondhand embarrassment you feel for other people, real or fictional, is physical and emotional.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 9, 2023