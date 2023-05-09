Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The unbearable allure of cringe

By Carly Drake, Assistant Professor of Marketing, North Central College
Anuja Anil Pradhan, Assistant Professor of Consumption, Culture and Commerce, University of Southern Denmark
Share this article
Why can’t you stop watching TV shows, movies or viral videos that make you cringe?

Cringe is the feeling you get when your boss cracks a joke in a meeting and no one laughs. It’s when your kid shoots a soccer ball and it misses the net by … a lot. It’s when you watch Kendall Roy from “Succession” awkwardly rap on stage at a celebration honoring his dad’s 50 years at the helm of the family company.

This secondhand embarrassment you feel for other people, real or fictional, is physical and emotional.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Press freedom also means media in indigenous languages: The case of France's Occitan
~ Building the homo militaris: Russia’s long game of militarized patriotism
~ Many people are tired of grappling with long COVID – here are some evidence-based ways to counter it
~ What is hydrogen, and can it really become a climate solution?
~ Putin may not outrun the warrant for his arrest – history shows that several leaders on the run eventually face charges in court
~ People of color get so used to discrimination in stores they don't always notice bad customer service
~ Memories may be stored in the membranes of your neurons
~ I unintentionally created a biased AI algorithm 25 years ago – tech companies are still making the same mistake
~ Russia’s appeal to 'warrior masculinity' is unlikely to encourage men to enlist in the army
~ Air pollution is a hidden pandemic in Africa - tips on how to reduce your exposure and help combat it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter