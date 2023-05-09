Memories may be stored in the membranes of your neurons
By John Katsaras, Senior Scientist in Biological Systems at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Joint Faculty Professor in Physics and Astronomy, University of Tennessee
Charles Patrick Collier, Research Scientist in Nanophase Materials Sciences, University of Tennessee
Dima Bolmatov, Research Assistant Professor in Physics, University of Tennessee
Pinpointing where memories are stored in the brain and how they are transmitted could provide new targets to treat neurological diseases and serve as models for neuromorphic computing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 9, 2023