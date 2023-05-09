Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Alzheimer’s drug: what you need to know about donanemab’s promising trial results

By Eleftheria Kodosaki, Research Associate in Neuroimmunology, Cardiff University
Share this article
American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that it had seen encouraging clinical trial results of its new Alzheimer’s medication. According to the company, their experimental drug, donanemab, was shown in a late-stage trial to slow cognitive decline by 35%. While these results do sound promising, the full data is not yet released, so there’s still a lot we don’t know.

Donanemab works by targeting a common hallmark…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Press freedom also means media in indigenous languages: The case of France's Occitan
~ Building the homo militaris: Russia’s long game of militarized patriotism
~ Many people are tired of grappling with long COVID – here are some evidence-based ways to counter it
~ What is hydrogen, and can it really become a climate solution?
~ The unbearable allure of cringe
~ Putin may not outrun the warrant for his arrest – history shows that several leaders on the run eventually face charges in court
~ People of color get so used to discrimination in stores they don't always notice bad customer service
~ Memories may be stored in the membranes of your neurons
~ I unintentionally created a biased AI algorithm 25 years ago – tech companies are still making the same mistake
~ Russia’s appeal to 'warrior masculinity' is unlikely to encourage men to enlist in the army
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter