Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya cult deaths: a new era in the battle against religious extremism

By Fathima Azmiya Badurdeen, Lecturer, Department of Social Sciences, Technical University of Mombasa
Share this article
More than a hundred people – among them children – have been confirmed dead in Kenya’s worst cult mass suicide, at a small village in the south-east of the country. These numbers are likely to increase following the discovery of 15 more gravesites on an 800-acre forest.

Fathima Azmiya Badurdeen,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No one left behind: promoting the Indigenous languages of Ghana
~ View from The Hill: Chalmers' budget delivers modestly to the vulnerable while keeping the inflation ogre in mind
~ Jim Chalmers hands down a budget for Anthony Albanese's battlers
~ Budget 2023: Budgeting for difficult times is hard – just ask Chalmers
~ Budget spends big on support but won't make much difference to poverty
~ Budget 2023 at a glance: major measures, cuts and spends
~ Trump's lawyer accuses E. Jean Carroll of lying -- relying on a common and discredited myth about how women are supposed to react to rape
~ Roman temple thought to be dedicated to Mars could actually have been used to worship many gods – expert explains
~ Aneurin Bevan's writings still have lessons for contemporary politics – and far beyond the NHS
~ Thousands of badgers being farmed in South Korea could be a disease risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS