Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump's lawyer accuses E. Jean Carroll of lying -- relying on a common and discredited myth about how women are supposed to react to rape

By Anne P. DePrince, Professor of Psychology, University of Denver
Share this article
Trump’s lawyers have questioned E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist, about why she did not scream or call the police after, she alleges, Trump raped her in the 1990s.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No one left behind: promoting the Indigenous languages of Ghana
~ View from The Hill: Chalmers' budget delivers modestly to the vulnerable while keeping the inflation ogre in mind
~ Jim Chalmers hands down a budget for Anthony Albanese's battlers
~ Budget 2023: Budgeting for difficult times is hard – just ask Chalmers
~ Budget spends big on support but won't make much difference to poverty
~ Budget 2023 at a glance: major measures, cuts and spends
~ Kenya cult deaths: a new era in the battle against religious extremism
~ Roman temple thought to be dedicated to Mars could actually have been used to worship many gods – expert explains
~ Aneurin Bevan's writings still have lessons for contemporary politics – and far beyond the NHS
~ Thousands of badgers being farmed in South Korea could be a disease risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter