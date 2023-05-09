Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slovakia: Failure to address Roma discrimination puts Slovakia ‘on collision course with European Court of Justice’

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the Slovak parliament’s failure to adopt an amendment to the School Act which would take steps to address discrimination against Roma children, Rado Sloboda, Director of Amnesty International Slovakia, said: “The Slovak parliament missed a crucial chance today to adopt measures that end the unlawful segregation of Roma children in education. By failing […] The post Slovakia: Failure to address Roma discrimination puts Slovakia ‘on collision course with European Court of Justice’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No one left behind: promoting the Indigenous languages of Ghana
~ View from The Hill: Chalmers' budget delivers modestly to the vulnerable while keeping the inflation ogre in mind
~ Jim Chalmers hands down a budget for Anthony Albanese's battlers
~ Budget 2023: Budgeting for difficult times is hard – just ask Chalmers
~ Budget spends big on support but won't make much difference to poverty
~ Budget 2023 at a glance: major measures, cuts and spends
~ Kenya cult deaths: a new era in the battle against religious extremism
~ Trump's lawyer accuses E. Jean Carroll of lying -- relying on a common and discredited myth about how women are supposed to react to rape
~ Roman temple thought to be dedicated to Mars could actually have been used to worship many gods – expert explains
~ Aneurin Bevan's writings still have lessons for contemporary politics – and far beyond the NHS
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter