Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Legal Right to Free Education Grows Globally

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Students attend class in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 17, 2018. © 2018 Saidu Bah/AFP via Getty Images In today’s rapidly changing world, access to free education is essential for sustainable development and for children to thrive. Although current international treaties only prioritize a right to free education at the primary level, more and more countries are recognizing that this is insufficient, and are enacting national laws to expand children’s right to free education at the pre-primary and secondary levels. Since 2015, 16 countries have adopted laws to provide…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Kazakhstan, political dissidents accused of spreading disinformation
~ Taiwan's official diplomatic relations: A hard game to play in the face of China's obstruction
~ How Alone Australia can help us understand and appreciate our place in nature
~ Why exercising your 'good arm' can also help the one in a sling
~ 'Regenerative agriculture' is all the rage - but it's not going to fix our food system
~ One pregnant woman or newborn dies every 7 seconds: new UN report
~ Iraq: Compensation for ISIS Victims Too Little, Too Late
~ Myanmar: Enhanced Blast Strike Likely War Crime
~ Australia has a National Quantum Strategy. What does that mean?
~ With independence off the table for now, what's next for New Caledonia's push for self-determination?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter