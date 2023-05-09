Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Enhanced Blast Strike Likely War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Myanmar military stand atop trucks loaded with missiles during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo (Sydney) – The Myanmar military used a “thermobaric” munition for an attack on an opposition building in Sagaing Region on April 11, 2023, that killed more than 160 people, including children, Human Rights Watch said today. The airstrike using an “enhanced-blast” type munition on the village of Pa Zi Gyi in upper Myanmar caused indiscriminate and disproportionate civilian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
