Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mothers' lives in ancient Greece were not easy – but celebrations of their love have survived across the centuries

By Joel Christensen, Professor of Classical Studies, Brandeis University
Share this article
As a father of three and the husband of an amazing woman, I know that one day a year is far too little to recognize everything mothers do. But my work as a scholar of ancient Greek literature has shown me how much harder it was to be a mother in antiquity.

The ancient Greeks may not have had the kind of Mother’s Day celebrated in the United States and United Kingdom today – holidays that began at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For better or worse, your dog's behaviours can impact your quality of life
~ Toddlers can engage in complex games as they get to know each other over time
~ Come pests, frost or fire: How the Swiss are arming their wines against climate change
~ Why rural Canadians need public transit just as urgently as suburbanites
~ The end of offshore oil and gas exploration in NZ was hard won – but it remains politically fragile
~ More than 'model minorities': in Netflix's Beef, Asian migrants are allowed to have real emotions
~ Perfect perfume or eau de cat's bum? Why scents smell different and 4 fragrance tips
~ Supercomputers have revealed the giant 'pillars of heat' funnelling diamonds upwards from deep within Earth
~ Welcome to May 9 – the true Australia Day
~ Australia’s housing crisis is deepening. Here are 10 policies to get us out of it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter