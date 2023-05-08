Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Welcome to May 9 – the true Australia Day

By Anna Howe, Honorary Professor, Department of Sociology, Macquarie University, Macquarie University
May 9 is the date the first Australian parliament met, and when the first parliament in Canberra and the first on Capital Hill opened. It means far more than the King’s birthday, or January 26.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
