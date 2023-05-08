Gain-of-function research is more than just tweaking risky viruses – it's a routine and essential tool in all biology research
By Seema Lakdawala, Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Emory University and Adjunct Professor Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, University of Pittsburgh
Anice Lowen, Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Emory University
From cancer immunotherapy and antibiotics to GMO crops and pandemic surveillance, gain of function is a cornerstone of basic research.
- Monday, May 8, 2023