Bold and innovative planning is delivering Australia’s newest city. But it will be hot – and can we ditch the colonial name?
By Tooran Alizadeh, Associate Professor in Urbanism and Infrastructure, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
Glen Searle, Honorary Associate Professor in Planning, University of Queensland, University of Sydney
Rebecca Clements, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning, University of Sydney
The new city bears a colonial name and there are questions about locating it in the hottest part of Sydney, but we are also seeing all 3 tiers of government work together in an innovative way.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 8, 2023