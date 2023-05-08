Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polish Activists Win Cases Against ‘LGBT-Free Zones’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dozens of LGBTQ activists and citizens protested in Warsaw against the LGBT-free zones resolutions, March 3, 2020.  © 2020 Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images On April 21, an appeals court in the Polish city of Białystok threw out a case brought by Przasnysz county authorities against four lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights activists who founded the “Atlas of Hate” project. This is the first final verdict in favor of the activists who are facing multiple lawsuits for drawing international attention to Poland’s discriminatory “LGBT-Free…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
