Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Behind the blue wall: The toxic culture that left a Vancouver police officer dead

By Jason Walker, Associate Professor, Graduate Studies, Leadership and People Management, University Canada West
Share this article
Chan had been subjected to a pattern of abuse by senior members of the Vancouver police force starting when she was being recruited to the department.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Alberta’s oilsands continue leaking toxic wastewater, aquatic wildlife face new risks
~ Leafs and Oilers in the NHL playoffs: Can I cheer on a team I usually hate?
~ Canadian airlines brace for a summer of change as U.S. airlines consider reforms
~ View from The Hill: Budget 'centrepiece' will be $14.6 billion cost-of-living package
~ Culture and Conservation at Nepal's first bird sanctuary
~ Ghana’s regions: why creating new territories has caused problems
~ Mental health: almost half of Johannesburg students in new study screened positive for probable depression
~ Children's book revolution: how East African women took on colonialism after independence
~ Easy Liberal wins likely in byelections in Robert's and Morrison's seats; support for rise in JobSeeker
~ Constitutional referendum in ‘New Uzbekistan’ follows the old script
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter