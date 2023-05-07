Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health: almost half of Johannesburg students in new study screened positive for probable depression

By Joel Msafiri Francis, Senior Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
University students are particularly at high risk of depression. One global study suggests 21% of students have major depressive disorder.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
