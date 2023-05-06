Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Constitutional referendum in ‘New Uzbekistan’ follows the old script

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev
The independent expert community unanimously agrees that the main goal of holding the referendum was to nullify Mirzioyev’s previous two presidential terms and open the door for his reelection.


© Global Voices
