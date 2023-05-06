Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar’s Prisoner Release Still Leaves Thousands Detained

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former prisoners get off a bus after their release from Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, May 3, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Thein Zaw On Wednesday, Myanmar’s military junta announced it would release 2,153 prisoners. These include some convicted under section 505A of the Penal Code, which the junta has used to suppress peaceful dissent in the country. Families will welcome the releases of their loved ones, but the junta’s oppressive policies and practices remain unchanged. Section 505A is a sweeping law that makes any criticism of the junta a criminal offense punishable…


© Human Rights Watch -
