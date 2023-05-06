Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gabrielle Carey was best known for Puberty Blues – but I knew her as a formidable intellectual who mastered the art of living well

By Russell Smith, Lecturer in English, Australian National University
Share this article
Gabrielle Carey was a prolific writer, talented teacher and lifelong James Joyce scholar. Passionate and playful, her work explored how books bind readers together. She made the world richer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DRC: Authorities must lift ‘state of siege’ now.
~ USA: Slavery has left a deep and long-lasting legacy on the country, UN experts say
~ The empire sings back: the deep history behind South African soprano Pretty Yende's triumph
~ Keep Sudan borders open UNHCR urges, amid alarming rise in child deaths
~ Egypt: Mass Arrests Target Family, Supporters of Ex-MP
~ Sudan's conflict will have a ripple effect in an unstable region - and across the world
~ COVID is officially no longer a global health emergency – here's what that means (and what we've learned along the way)
~ Local elections: Labour gains suggest the tide has turned in many marginal constituencies
~ How archaeologists can help us live with wild animals
~ Five reasons you should consider renting your outfits this wedding season
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter