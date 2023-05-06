Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Authorities must lift ‘state of siege’ now.

By Amnesty International
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) authorities must immediately lift the state of siege, which is similar to a state of emergency, that has been in force in the provinces of Nord-Kivu and Ituri for two years, as it violates the country's Constitution and international human rights law, Amnesty International said today. "The state of […]


© Amnesty International -
