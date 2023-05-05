Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Mass Arrests Target Family, Supporters of Ex-MP

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ahmed Tantawy. © Ahmed Tantawy/Facebook (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities have since late April 2023 arrested at least 12 family members and perceived supporters of Ahmed Tantawy, a former parliament member who said in March that he would run for president in the 2024 elections, Human Rights Watch said today. The arrests appear to be solely based on the individuals’ relationship with Tantawy, preempting his announcement that he would return to Egypt from abroad on May 6. The authorities should immediately release all those detained merely for exercising their basic…


