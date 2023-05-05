Tolerance.ca
Local elections: Labour gains suggest the tide has turned in many marginal constituencies

By Ben Williams, Lecturer in Politics and Political Theory, University of Salford
The 2023 local council elections are potentially the last major test of public opinion before the next general election, which is most likely to occur some time next year.

These votes are of course shaped by local issues but national influences are never far away. The main parties have been engaging with nationwide campaign themes during the campaign, possibly as a trial run before the main event, and it’s impossible not to draw conclusions about the potential link between how the public…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
