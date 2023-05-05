Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

White Lotus Day celebrates the 'founding mother of occult in America,' Helena Petrovna Blavatsky

By Marina Alexandrova, Associate Professor of Instruction, The University of Texas at Austin
Every May 8, thousands of people celebrate White Lotus Day, commemorating a remarkable and controversial Russian American woman: spiritual leader Helena Petrovna Blavatsky, who died in 1891.

HPB, as followers affectionately call her, is remembered as a co-founder of the Theosophical Society. Aiming to create a universal brotherhood of humanity, theosophy claimed that its tenets came from spiritual masters in the Himalayas.

Today, the movement…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
