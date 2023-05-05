Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Senior leadership delegation from civil and human rights groups to visit US-Mexico border

By Amnesty International
Led by the Haitian Bridge Alliance, senior leadership of prominent national human, civil and immigrant rights leaders from 11 organizations will travel to the US-Mexico border on May 11 and 12 to bear witness to the end of Title 42 and the anticipated start of new, restrictive border policies which will fuel wrongful deportation of […]


