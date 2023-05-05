Eurovision: even before the singing starts, the contest is a fascinating reflection of international rules and politics
By Paul James Cardwell, Professor of Law, King's College London
Jed Odermatt, Senior Lecturer, City Law School, City, University of London
The Eurovision bandwagon has firmly arrived in Liverpool. During a week of two semi-finals, 37 competing countries will be whittled down to 26. Around 160 million people are then expected to tune in to the grand final on Saturday May 13. From humble beginnings in 1956, with only seven countries competing in a theatre in Switzerland, the contest is now one of the most watched entertainment events in the world.
And yet there remains some confusion about what counts as “Europe” in the context of Eurovision. Clarity on…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 5, 2023