Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can China broker peace in Yemen – and further Beijing's Middle East strategy in the process?

By Mahad Darar, Ph.D. Student of Political Science, Colorado State University
Share this article
Yemen’s brutal civil war has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. But a recent Beijing-brokered rapprochement between two regional powers could unlock a path to peace.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Queen Cleopatra: experts save this poorly scripted Netflix docuseries
~ How King Charles's coronation will reflect his desire to be defender of all faiths
~ AI exemplifies the 'free rider' problem – here's why that points to regulation
~ Biden's dragging poll numbers won't matter in 2024 if enough voters loathe his opponent even more
~ Obesity in children is rising dramatically, and it comes with major – and sometimes lifelong – health consequences
~ Mindfulness, meditation and self-compassion – a clinical psychologist explains how these science-backed practices can improve mental health
~ The exploitation of Hollywood's writers is just another symptom of digital feudalism
~ Victorian Liberals' bitter infighting seems more and more likely to end up in court. Can Dutton stop it?
~ New funds will tackle Indigenous smoking. But here's what else we know works for quit campaigns
~ The best drugs for stopping smoking that you probably can’t have – new review
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter