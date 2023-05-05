Tolerance.ca
Victorian Liberals' bitter infighting seems more and more likely to end up in court. Can Dutton stop it?

By Mark Kenny, Professor, Australian Studies Institute, Australian National University
The crisis consuming the Victorian branch of the Liberal Party sounds a warning to centre-right parties that pursuing the culture wars now gripping the United States and other countries brings dangerous volatility. And little public support.

After it was humiliated at the November 2022 election by a long-term Labor government beset with its own failings and character questions, the state division in the nation’s second-most populous state is regarded as a basket case.

The future of its moderate parliamentary leader, John Pesutto, who took over from the hapless Matthew Guy,…The Conversation


