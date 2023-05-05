New funds will tackle Indigenous smoking. But here's what else we know works for quit campaigns
By Christina Heris, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Lisa J Whop, Senior Fellow, Australian National University
Michelle Kennedy, Assistant Dean Indigenous Strategy & Leadership, University of Newcastle
Raglan Maddox, Fellow, National Centre for Epidemiology and Public Health, Australian National University
Raymond Lovett, Director Mayi Kuwayu Study, Australian National University
Tom Calma, Chancellor, University of Canberra
If we are to reduce the numbers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people smoking we need to consider a whole suite or approaches.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 5, 2023