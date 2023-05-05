Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Julia Gutman’s maverick collage wins the Archibald prize, the award is truly in the hands of a new generation

By Joanna Mendelssohn, Honorary (Senior Fellow) School of Culture and Communication University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Julia Gutman’s Archibald-winning portrait of the singer Montaigne and Zaachariaha Fielding’s winning entry, Inma, in the Wynne Prize have more in common than their youth – although it is worth noting they both represent a new generation of artists, a changing of the guard at the Art Gallery of NSW’s annual series of art prizes.

These works – with Montaigne as the sitter and Fielding as the painter – capture the culture of music and performance that is at the cutting edge of their generation.

Montaigne, the performing name of singer Jessica Cerro, is a longtime friend of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victorian Liberals' bitter infighting seems more and more likely to end up in court. Can Dutton stop it?
~ New funds will tackle Indigenous smoking. But here's what else we know works for quit campaigns
~ The best drugs for stopping smoking that you probably can’t have – new review
~ King Charles III's coronation oath is a crucial part of the ceremony – experts explain
~ How British imperial history shaped Charles III's coronation ceremony
~ Australia finally has a Net Zero Authority - here's what should top its agenda
~ Why three-day weekends are great for wellbeing – and the economy
~ Russia: Law Targets International Criminal Court
~ Greece Stuck at Bottom of EU on Press Freedom
~ Bhutan: King Should Free Political Prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter