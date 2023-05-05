Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why three-day weekends are great for wellbeing – and the economy

By Tony Syme, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Salford Business School, University of Salford
Maria Paola Rana, Lecturer in Economics, University of Salford
The coronation of King Charles III has upped the UK’s public holiday count this year. The special public holiday on the Monday after the May 6 ceremony, combined with the early May bank holiday and the spring bank holiday at the end, has certainly made for a month of celebrations for many workers.

Normally public holidays in the UK – and in England and Wales in particular – are much more rare…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
