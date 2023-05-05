Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Law Targets International Criminal Court

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin addresses the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Parliament, in Moscow, Russia. July 22, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Berlin, May 5, 2023) – Russia’s adoption on April 28, 2023, of a law criminalizing assistance to foreign and international bodies is an affront to victims of serious crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. The law prohibits cooperation with international bodies, “to which Russia is not a party,” such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) or any ad hoc international tribunals that may be established…


© Human Rights Watch -
