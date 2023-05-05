Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece Stuck at Bottom of EU on Press Freedom

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Newspapers on a kiosk at Omonoia square in Athens, Greece on October 19, 2022. © 2022 Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via AP Images For the second year in a row, Greece came last among European Union countries in Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) 2023 World Press Freedom Index. Problems include a major ongoing surveillance scandal, government interference in media, abusive lawsuits, and an overall unsafe working environment for journalists. Government Spokesperson Akis Skertsos rushed to dismiss RSF as “unreliable,” but concerns about curbs on media freedom and an increasingly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Law Targets International Criminal Court
~ Bhutan: King Should Free Political Prisoners
~ Richard II by William Shakespeare: why 'the divine right of kings' (still) matters
~ What does it mean to play sport on First Nations land? Ellen van Neerven explores sovereignty and survival on the sporting field
~ Record low Antarctic sea ice is another alarming sign the ocean's role as climate regulator is changing
~ Humanity's tipping point? How the Queen's death stole a climate warning's thunder
~ Bus rapid transit can avoid traffic chaos for the AFL's new stadium and transform Hobart – and other cities too
~ Inspiration, influence and theft: what the Ed Sheeran case can tell us about 70 years of pop music
~ After decades of trying, how can we deliver more effective alcohol regulation in the NT?
~ Qantas can't charge these prices forever: the challenge ahead for new chief Vanessa Hudson
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter