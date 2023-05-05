Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bhutan: King Should Free Political Prisoners

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The king of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and his wife attend the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, October 22, 2019.  © 2019 The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP Images (London) – King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck should use his authority to release political prisoners held in poor conditions for decades following unfair trials in Bhutan, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. King Jigme will visit London to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023. Bhutanese law defines those imprisoned for “offenses against the…


© Human Rights Watch -
