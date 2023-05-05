Bus rapid transit can avoid traffic chaos for the AFL's new stadium and transform Hobart – and other cities too
By Jason Byrne, Professor of Human Geography and Planning, University of Tasmania
Graham Currie, Professor of Public Transport, Director Public Transport Research Group, Monash University
Bus rapid transit is more than a way to get thousands of people to the game. Used in cities globally as an alternative to light rail, it can be a cost-effective way to transform cities for the better.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 4, 2023