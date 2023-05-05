Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bus rapid transit can avoid traffic chaos for the AFL's new stadium and transform Hobart – and other cities too

By Jason Byrne, Professor of Human Geography and Planning, University of Tasmania
Graham Currie, Professor of Public Transport, Director Public Transport Research Group, Monash University
Bus rapid transit is more than a way to get thousands of people to the game. Used in cities globally as an alternative to light rail, it can be a cost-effective way to transform cities for the better.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
