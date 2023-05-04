Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jameson Shapiro shooting trial: Why police trials perform a vital public service

By Patrick G. Watson, Adjunct Professor of Criminology, Wilfrid Laurier University
Carmen Nave, Postdoctoral Fellow, Anthropology, Wilfrid Laurier University
T Sidhu, PhD Candidate, Sociology and Legal Studies, University of Waterloo
Share this article
A criminal trial is a venue where not only individual police officers accused of crimes are put under public scrutiny, but so too are the training and tactics that officer received.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We must all speak out to stop anti-LGBTQ legislation
~ Curious Kids: What happens when you flush a toilet on a plane?
~ Proud Boys members convicted of seditious conspiracy – 3 essential reads on the group and right-wing extremist white nationalism
~ Reconstructing ancient bacterial genomes can revive previously unknown molecules – offering a potential source for new antibiotics
~ Research shows giraffes can use statistical reasoning. They're the first animal with a relatively small brain known to do this
~ Queen Charlotte has her own Bridgerton spinoff on Netflix - but who was she really? And why was she obsessed with Australia?
~ Remarkable new tech has revealed the ancient landscape of Arnhem Land that greeted Australia’s First Peoples
~ We won't solve the teacher shortage until we answer these 4 questions
~ Friday essay: peyotes in suburbia – the secret world of Sydney's psychoactive cacti growers
~ Homelessness today sees workers and families with nowhere stable to live. No wonder their health is suffering
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter