Reconstructing ancient bacterial genomes can revive previously unknown molecules – offering a potential source for new antibiotics
By Christina Warinner, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Harvard University
Alexander Hübner, Postdoctoral Researcher in Archaeogenetics, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Pierre Stallforth, Professor of Bioorganic Chemistry and Paleobiotechnology, Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena
Ancient microbes likely produced natural products their descendants today do not. Tapping into this lost chemical diversity could offer a potential source of new drugs.
- Thursday, May 4, 2023