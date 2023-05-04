Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19: Pharma companies must make structural changes to ensure world can withstand future pandemics

By Amnesty International
As the Annual General Meetings of pharma’s highest earning companies – Pfizer, Moderna, Merck and Johnson and Johnson – come to a close without passing resolutions designed to facilitate the universal distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, Tamaryn Nelson, Health Advisor from Amnesty International, said:   “For the past three years, those at the helm of Big Pharma companies […] The post Covid-19: Pharma companies must make structural changes to ensure world can withstand future pandemics  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


