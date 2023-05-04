Will a UN resolution to commemorate the expulsion of Palestinians from their lands change the narrative? — Listen
By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Boké Saisi, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
The UN’s resolution to recognize Nakba Day on May 15, to mark the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in 1948, helps to acknowledge past traumas but does the resolution have other implications?
