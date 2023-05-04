Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war: drone 'attack' on Kremlin – logic suggests a false flag to distract Russians ahead of Victory Day on May 9

By David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Whether the alleged drone assassination attempt on the Russian president in the Kremlin was an audacious attack by Ukraine or a clumsy attempt at a false flag operation by Moscow may never be known. But from the Kremlin’s standpoint, at least Russia now has footage of its own, demonstrating its ability to shoot down drones the way Ukraine has for more than 12 months of the war.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
