Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landslides are a global injustice – they're rarely caused by the people worst affected

By Dave Petley, Vice Chancellor and Professor of Geography, University of Hull
In northern India, a tragedy is playing out in slow-motion. Located at about 2,000 metres elevation in Chamoli District in the Himalayas, Joshimath is an ancient, sacred town of about 17,000 people. Popular with pilgrims and visitors wanting to ski or climb the nearby mountains, the town is a beautiful refuge from the bustle of the plains.

Late in 2022, a new chapter started in the long history of Joshimath as cracks started to develop in buildings across the town. These quickly spread over a large area, ripping apart roads, houses and hotels. These events were widely reported by the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
